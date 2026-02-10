Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2026-02-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Waste Connections will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27.

The market awaits Waste Connections's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.06, leading to a 2.69% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Waste Connections's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Waste Connections Shares

Shares of Waste Connections were trading at $171.85 as of February 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 9.87%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Waste Connections

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Waste Connections.

A total of 9 analyst ratings have been received for Waste Connections, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $201.67, suggesting a potential 17.35% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Rollins, Veralto and Republic Services, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Rollins, Veralto and Republic Services, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Waste Connections ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity. Overall, Waste Connections is positioned at the top in revenue growth and gross profit, but falls to the bottom in return on equity among its peers.

All You Need to Know About Waste Connections

Understanding the Numbers: Waste Connections's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Waste Connections's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.13%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Waste Connections's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.48%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Waste Connections's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.38%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.1, Waste Connections adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Waste Connections visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.