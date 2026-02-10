Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Hasbro beat estimated earnings by 57.29%, reporting an EPS of $1.51 versus an estimate of $0.96.

Revenue was up $343.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 1.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hasbro's past performance:

To track all earnings releases for Hasbro visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.