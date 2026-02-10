CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) released its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

CVS Health beat estimated earnings by 10.1%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $0.99.

Revenue was up $7.98 billion from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company beat on EPS by $0.24 in the previous quarter, leading to a 4.85% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at CVS Health's past performance:

