Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Zimmer Biomet Holdings beat estimated earnings by 1.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.42 versus an estimate of $2.39.
Revenue was up $221.00 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.1% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Zimmer Biomet Holdings's past performance:
To track all earnings releases for Zimmer Biomet Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.