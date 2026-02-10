Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings beat estimated earnings by 1.26%, reporting an EPS of $2.42 versus an estimate of $2.39.

Revenue was up $221.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.1% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Zimmer Biomet Holdings's past performance:

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.