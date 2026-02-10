Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced its Q1 earnings on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 06:31 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Aramark missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51.
Revenue was up $280.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company missed on EPS by $0.08 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.78% increase share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Aramark's past performance:
Here's a look at Aramark's past performance:
