Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) announced its Q1 earnings on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 06:31 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Aramark missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $280.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company missed on EPS by $0.08 in the last quarter, resulting in a 1.78% increase share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Aramark's past performance:

