The Q4 earnings report for Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) was released on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Canaan missed estimated earnings by -333.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.03.

Revenue was up $107.51 million from the same period last year.

Earnings History Overview

The company missed on EPS by $0.02 in the last quarter, resulting in a 6.54% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at Canaan's past performance:

