Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.50 per share on revenue of $7.61 billion.

• Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.53 per share on revenue of $7.10 million.

• Ares Comml Real Est (NYSE:ACRE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $15.78 million.

• Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.95 per share on revenue of $5.16 billion.

• DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• WESCO Intl (NYSE:WCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.86 per share on revenue of $6.04 billion.

• Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.89 per share on revenue of $3.16 billion.

• Barclays (NYSE:BCS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $9.30 billion.

• Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $38.27 billion.

• AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $15.58 billion.

• BP (NYSE:BP) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $49.36 billion.

• Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $5.81 billion.

• Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $12.05 billion.

• Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $916.76 million.

• Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $3.15 billion.

• S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.33 per share on revenue of $3.90 billion.

• Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $54.29 million.

• Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.

• Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $53.52 million.

• Xylem (NYSE:XYL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $2.38 billion.

• Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.63 per share on revenue of $6.67 billion.

• CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $103.52 billion.

• Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $4.75 billion.

• Cresud SACIF (NASDAQ:CRESY) is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $21.67 million.

• XPLR Infr (NYSE:XIFR) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $343.38 million.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $2.21 billion.

• Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $175.57 million.

• Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $950.41 million.

• Masco (NYSE:MAS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $1.82 billion.

• Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP) is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Lee Enterprises (NASDAQ:LEE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.69 per share on revenue of $153.06 million.

• InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $101.66 million.

• Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $4.95 billion.

• CTS (NYSE:CTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $135.86 million.

• Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $812.59 million.

• Inter & Co (NASDAQ:INTR) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $430.29 million.

• Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $293.13 million.

• GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $162.88 million.

• Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $664.27 million.

• Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.01 per share on revenue of $498.81 million.

• LiveWire Gr (NYSE:LVWR) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.06 per share on revenue of $4.20 billion.

• Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.44 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• LuxExperience (NYSE:LUXE) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $733.20 million.

• Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $134.14 million.

• Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $778.01 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $246.07 million.

• Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.64 per share on revenue of $473.78 million.

• Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $594.53 million.

• Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $490.07 million.

• Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $333.72 million.

• Centrus Energy Corp. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:LEU) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $146.11 million.

• Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $218.66 million.

• Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $182.97 million.

• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $650.13 million.

• Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $650.11 million.

• InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $76.05 million.

• Ford Motor (NYSE:F) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $41.53 billion.

• Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $188.36 million.

• Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $2.88 billion.

• Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $1.33 billion.

• Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Teradata (NYSE:TDC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $397.95 million.

• Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $208.34 million.

• Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $503.15 million.

• Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.76 billion.

• Highwoods Props (NYSE:HIW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $208.43 million.

• Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $7.64 billion.

• Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.54 billion.

• James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion.

• SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $108.38 million.

• Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $215.07 million.

• Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $253.52 million.

• Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $92.19 million.

• Insperity (NYSE:NSP) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.60 per share on revenue of $1.68 billion.

• Apollo Comml Real Est (NYSE:ARI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $46.73 million.

• Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $281.43 million.

• Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $9.42 million.

• TIM (NYSE:TIMB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $590.89 million.

• GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $3.47 billion.

• American International Gr (NYSE:AIG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $7.03 billion.

• Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $21.79 million.

• Electromed (AMEX:ELMD) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $18.07 million.

• Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $16.50 million.

• Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $143.29 million.

• United Fire Gr (NASDAQ:UFCS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $342.80 million.

• Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $156.97 million.

• Netstreit (NYSE:NTST) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $50.51 million.

• Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.52 per share on revenue of $3.28 billion.

• Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $249.64 million.

• Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $380.06 million.

• MNTN (NYSE:MNTN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $86.08 million.

• W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $431.47 million.

• NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $180.03 million.

• Upstart Hldgs (NASDAQ:UPST) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $288.52 million.

• O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $607.60 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.