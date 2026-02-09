Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Upexi will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.07.

Upexi bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 5.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Upexi's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Upexi were trading at $1.14 as of February 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 70.28%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Upexi

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Upexi.

Analysts have provided Upexi with 1 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $6.0, suggesting a potential 426.32% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Beauty Health and Honest Co, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Beauty Health, with an average 1-year price target of $1.62, suggesting a potential 42.11% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Honest Co, with an average 1-year price target of $3.0, suggesting a potential 163.16% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Beauty Health and Honest Co are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Upexi outperforms its peers in revenue growth with a significant increase. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it falls behind in return on equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Upexi

Upexi Inc specializes in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space via Solana. Geographically, the company generates the majority of its revenue from the United States.

Upexi: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Upexi's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 112.09%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Upexi's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 722.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Upexi's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 44.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Upexi's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 24.56% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Upexi's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.95.

