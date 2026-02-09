Evolution Petroleum (AMEX:EPM) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-10. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Evolution Petroleum will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

The announcement from Evolution Petroleum is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 4.36% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Evolution Petroleum's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Evolution Petroleum's Stock Performance

Shares of Evolution Petroleum were trading at $4.1 as of February 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.