Electromed (AMEX:ELMD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-10. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Electromed to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

Anticipation surrounds Electromed's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.04 in the last quarter, leading to a 3.82% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Electromed's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Electromed's Stock Performance

Shares of Electromed were trading at $29.11 as of February 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

