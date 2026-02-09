Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Genasys will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.01.

Investors in Genasys are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.00 in the last quarter, leading to a 10.25% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Genasys's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Genasys's Stock Performance

Shares of Genasys were trading at $1.97 as of February 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.55%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Genasys

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Genasys.

The consensus rating for Genasys is Buy, derived from 1 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $5.25 implies a potential 166.5% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Genasys, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Genasys, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Genasys Buy 152.60% $8.57M -52.87%

Key Takeaway:

Genasys ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

About Genasys

Breaking Down Genasys's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Genasys displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 152.6%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -8.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genasys's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -52.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genasys's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.32%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, Genasys faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for Genasys visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.