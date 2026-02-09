Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2026-02-10. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Jumia Technologies to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.05.

The announcement from Jumia Technologies is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Jumia Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Jumia Technologies's Stock Performance

Shares of Jumia Technologies were trading at $11.91 as of February 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 217.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

