iRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2026-02-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that iRadimed will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

Anticipation surrounds iRadimed's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 3.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at iRadimed's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of iRadimed were trading at $95.97 as of February 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 57.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.