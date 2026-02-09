Universal (NYSE:UVV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, February 9, 2026 at 08:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Universal missed estimated earnings by -29.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.92.
Revenue was down $75.91 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.34% increase share price change the following day.
To track all earnings releases for Universal visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.