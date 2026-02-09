Universal (NYSE:UVV) reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, February 9, 2026 at 08:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Universal missed estimated earnings by -29.69%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.92.

Revenue was down $75.91 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.02 in the last quarter, resulting in a 5.34% increase share price change the following day.

