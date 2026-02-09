Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) released its Q3 earnings on Monday, February 9, 2026 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Jerash Holdings (US) beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $6.38 million from the same period last year.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company missed on EPS by $0.1 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.83% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Jerash Holdings (US)'s past performance:

