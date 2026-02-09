Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) released its Q3 earnings on Monday, February 9, 2026 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Motorcar Parts of America missed estimated earnings by -47.83%, reporting an EPS of $0.12 versus an estimate of $0.23.
Revenue was down $18.48 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company missed on EPS by $0.21 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.4% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Motorcar Parts of America's past performance:
