Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2026-02-09. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Curbline Properties will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15.

Curbline Properties bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 1.81% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Curbline Properties's past performance and the resulting price change:

Stock Performance

Shares of Curbline Properties were trading at $25.36 as of February 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.88%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Curbline Properties

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Curbline Properties.

Analysts have given Curbline Properties a total of 5 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $26.6, indicating a potential 4.89% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Urban Edge Props, Acadia Realty Trust and InvenTrust Properties, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Urban Edge Props, Acadia Realty Trust and InvenTrust Properties, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Curbline Properties ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Curbline Properties: A Closer Look

Curbline Properties: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Curbline Properties's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 63.45%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Curbline Properties's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Curbline Properties's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.49%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Curbline Properties's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Curbline Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.24, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Curbline Properties visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.