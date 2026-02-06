Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) will release its quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2026-02-09. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.62.

Investors in Cleveland-Cliffs are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 17.24% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Cleveland-Cliffs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Cleveland-Cliffs's Stock

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs were trading at $13.85 as of February 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 21.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Cleveland-Cliffs

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs has received a total of 5 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $12.5, the consensus suggests a potential 9.75% downside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Cleveland-Cliffs, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Cleveland-Cliffs, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Cleveland-Cliffs Neutral 3.61% $-46M -4.45%

Key Takeaway:

Cleveland-Cliffs is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth, indicating lower growth compared to peers. The company also lags in gross profit, reflecting lower profitability. In terms of return on equity, Cleveland-Cliffs is at the bottom, suggesting lower returns generated on equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Cleveland-Cliffs

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cleveland-Cliffs

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Cleveland-Cliffs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.61%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Cleveland-Cliffs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cleveland-Cliffs's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.45%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cleveland-Cliffs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Cleveland-Cliffs's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.47. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

To track all earnings releases for Cleveland-Cliffs visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.