Bank of N.T Butterfield (NYSE:NTB) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2026-02-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Bank of N.T Butterfield to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46.

Investors in Bank of N.T Butterfield are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.20, which was followed by a 5.52% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of N.T Butterfield's past performance and the resulting price change:

Market Performance of Bank of N.T Butterfield's Stock

Shares of Bank of N.T Butterfield were trading at $52.86 as of February 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.01%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

