Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE:SSD) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2026-02-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Simpson Manufacturing Co to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.26.

The announcement from Simpson Manufacturing Co is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 6.02% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Simpson Manufacturing Co's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of Simpson Manufacturing Co Shares

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co were trading at $191.4 as of February 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 16.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.