UDR (NYSE:UDR) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2026-02-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that UDR will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35.

Anticipation surrounds UDR's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.32, leading to a 0.21% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at UDR's past performance and the resulting price change:

Performance of UDR Shares

Shares of UDR were trading at $37.13 as of February 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.29%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on UDR

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding UDR.

The consensus rating for UDR is Buy, derived from 10 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $40.8 implies a potential 8.48% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Camden Prop Trust, Mid-America Apartment and Essex Property Trust, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Camden Prop Trust, Mid-America Apartment and Essex Property Trust, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

UDR ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Get to Know UDR Better

A Deep Dive into UDR's Financials

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: UDR displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.79%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: UDR's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 9.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): UDR's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.2%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): UDR's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: UDR's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.86, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

