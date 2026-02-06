Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2026-02-09. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Medpace Hldgs to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.21.

The announcement from Medpace Hldgs is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.32, leading to a 9.12% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Medpace Hldgs's past performance and the resulting price change:

Tracking Medpace Hldgs's Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace Hldgs were trading at $541.27 as of February 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 52.68%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Medpace Hldgs

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Medpace Hldgs.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Medpace Hldgs, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target stands at $562.5, suggesting a potential 0.17% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of West Pharmaceutical Servs, Revvity and Icon, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for West Pharmaceutical Servs, Revvity and Icon are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Key Takeaway:

Medpace Hldgs ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, Medpace Hldgs is positioned well compared to its peers in terms of financial performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Medpace Hldgs

Financial Insights: Medpace Hldgs

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Medpace Hldgs displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.74%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Medpace Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.84%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 47.7%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Medpace Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Medpace Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

