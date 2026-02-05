The earnings results for Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 07:15 AM.
Earnings
Huntington Ingalls Indus beat estimated earnings by 6.32%, reporting an EPS of $4.04 versus an estimate of $3.8.
Revenue was up $472.00 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.3 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.92% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Huntington Ingalls Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|3.38
|3.33
|2.81
|3.09
|EPS Actual
|3.68
|3.86
|3.79
|3.15
|Revenue Estimate
|2.94B
|2.93B
|2.79B
|3.06B
|Revenue Actual
|3.19B
|3.08B
|2.73B
|3.00B
