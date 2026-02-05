The earnings results for Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE:HII) for Q4 were made public on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 07:15 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Huntington Ingalls Indus beat estimated earnings by 6.32%, reporting an EPS of $4.04 versus an estimate of $3.8.

Revenue was up $472.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.3 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.92% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Huntington Ingalls Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 3.38 3.33 2.81 3.09 EPS Actual 3.68 3.86 3.79 3.15 Revenue Estimate 2.94B 2.93B 2.79B 3.06B Revenue Actual 3.19B 3.08B 2.73B 3.00B

