Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) announced its Q3 earnings on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Lightspeed Commerce beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.1.
Revenue was up $32.21 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.04, leading to a 2.6% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Lightspeed Commerce's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.12
|0.09
|0.11
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.16
|0.06
|0.10
|0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|307.75M
|287.06M
|251.30M
|282.78M
|Revenue Actual
|318.96M
|304.94M
|253.42M
|280.13M
To track all earnings releases for Lightspeed Commerce visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
