Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) announced its Q3 earnings on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Lightspeed Commerce beat estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.1.

Revenue was up $32.21 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.04, leading to a 2.6% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Lightspeed Commerce's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.12 0.09 0.11 0.10 EPS Actual 0.16 0.06 0.10 0.12 Revenue Estimate 307.75M 287.06M 251.30M 282.78M Revenue Actual 318.96M 304.94M 253.42M 280.13M

To track all earnings releases for Lightspeed Commerce visit their earnings calendar here.

