The Q4 earnings report for IQVIA Hldgs (NYSE:IQV) was released on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

IQVIA Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.95%, reporting an EPS of $3.42 versus an estimate of $3.29.

Revenue was up $406.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

The company beat on EPS by $0.14 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.14% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at IQVIA Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.86 2.66 2.63 3.11 EPS Actual 3 2.81 2.70 3.12 Revenue Estimate 4.07B 3.96B 3.77B 3.93B Revenue Actual 4.10B 4.02B 3.83B 3.96B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

IQVIA Hldgs management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $12.55 and $12.85 per share.

