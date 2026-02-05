The Q4 earnings report for IQVIA Hldgs (NYSE:IQV) was released on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
IQVIA Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.95%, reporting an EPS of $3.42 versus an estimate of $3.29.
Revenue was up $406.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company beat on EPS by $0.14 in the previous quarter, leading to a 0.14% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at IQVIA Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|2.86
|2.66
|2.63
|3.11
|EPS Actual
|3
|2.81
|2.70
|3.12
|Revenue Estimate
|4.07B
|3.96B
|3.77B
|3.93B
|Revenue Actual
|4.10B
|4.02B
|3.83B
|3.96B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
IQVIA Hldgs management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $12.55 and $12.85 per share.
