StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2026-02-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect StepStone Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61.

Investors in StepStone Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.05 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.77% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at StepStone Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.49 0.43 0.44 0.45 EPS Actual 0.54 0.40 0.68 0.44 Price Change % -2.00 2.00 4.00 1.00

StepStone Group Share Price Analysis

Shares of StepStone Group were trading at $63.03 as of February 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1.35%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

