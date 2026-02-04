The Q4 earnings report for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was released on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Avery Dennison beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.45 versus an estimate of $2.39.

Revenue was up $85.00 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company beat on EPS by $0.05 in the previous quarter, leading to a 4.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Avery Dennison's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.32 2.41 2.31 2.41 EPS Actual 2.37 2.42 2.30 2.38 Revenue Estimate 2.21B 2.23B 2.15B 2.20B Revenue Actual 2.22B 2.22B 2.15B 2.19B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Avery Dennison management provided guidance for Q1 2026, expecting earnings between $2.4 and $2.46 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Avery Dennison visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.