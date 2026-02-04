Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 06:30 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Cognizant Tech Solns beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.32.

Revenue was up $251.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cognizant Tech Solns's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.30 1.26 1.20 1.13 EPS Actual 1.39 1.31 1.23 1.21 Revenue Estimate 5.32B 5.19B 5.10B 5.07B Revenue Actual 5.42B 5.25B 5.12B 5.08B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Cognizant Tech Solns management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $5.56 and $5.7 per share.

