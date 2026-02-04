Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 06:30 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Cognizant Tech Solns beat estimated earnings by 2.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.35 versus an estimate of $1.32.
Revenue was up $251.00 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 1.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cognizant Tech Solns's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.30
|1.26
|1.20
|1.13
|EPS Actual
|1.39
|1.31
|1.23
|1.21
|Revenue Estimate
|5.32B
|5.19B
|5.10B
|5.07B
|Revenue Actual
|5.42B
|5.25B
|5.12B
|5.08B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Cognizant Tech Solns management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $5.56 and $5.7 per share.
