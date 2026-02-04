Reynolds Consumer Prods (NASDAQ:REYN) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Reynolds Consumer Prods missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.59.

Revenue was up $13.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, leading to a 2.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Reynolds Consumer Prods's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.37 0.23 0.58 EPS Actual 0.42 0.39 0.23 0.58 Revenue Estimate 899.90M 900.16M 820.42M 971.93M Revenue Actual 931.00M 938.00M 818.00M 1.02B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Prods management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $1.57 and $1.63 per share.

