The earnings results for Reynolds Consumer Prods (NASDAQ:REYN) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Reynolds Consumer Prods missed estimated earnings by 0.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.59 versus an estimate of $0.59.
Revenue was up $13.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.03, leading to a 2.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Reynolds Consumer Prods's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.39
|0.37
|0.23
|0.58
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.39
|0.23
|0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|899.90M
|900.16M
|820.42M
|971.93M
|Revenue Actual
|931.00M
|938.00M
|818.00M
|1.02B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Reynolds Consumer Prods management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $1.57 and $1.63 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Reynolds Consumer Prods visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.