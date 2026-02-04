The Q4 earnings report for Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) was released on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Avery Dennison beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.45 versus an estimate of $2.39.
Revenue was up $85.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 4.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Avery Dennison's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|2.32
|2.41
|2.31
|2.41
|EPS Actual
|2.37
|2.42
|2.30
|2.38
|Revenue Estimate
|2.21B
|2.23B
|2.15B
|2.20B
|Revenue Actual
|2.22B
|2.22B
|2.15B
|2.19B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Avery Dennison management provided guidance for Q1 2026, expecting earnings between $2.4 and $2.46 per share.
