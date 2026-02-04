IDEX (NYSE:IEX) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
IDEX beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.1 versus an estimate of $2.04.
Revenue was up $36.20 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.1 in the last quarter, resulting in a 2.0% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at IDEX's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.93
|1.99
|1.63
|2.02
|EPS Actual
|2.03
|2.07
|1.75
|2.04
|Revenue Estimate
|860.27M
|858.50M
|807.18M
|863.82M
|Revenue Actual
|878.70M
|865.40M
|814.30M
|862.90M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
IDEX management provided guidance for Q1 2026, expecting earnings between $1.73 and $1.78 per share.
