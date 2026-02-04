IDEX (NYSE:IEX) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

IDEX beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.1 versus an estimate of $2.04.

Revenue was up $36.20 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.1 in the last quarter, resulting in a 2.0% drop share price change the following day.

Here's a look at IDEX's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.93 1.99 1.63 2.02 EPS Actual 2.03 2.07 1.75 2.04 Revenue Estimate 860.27M 858.50M 807.18M 863.82M Revenue Actual 878.70M 865.40M 814.30M 862.90M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

IDEX management provided guidance for Q1 2026, expecting earnings between $1.73 and $1.78 per share.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.