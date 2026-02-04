The Q4 earnings report for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was released on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
CDW beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.39.
Revenue was up $325.00 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.12, resulting in a 3.0% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at CDW's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|2.59
|2.45
|1.96
|2.32
|EPS Actual
|2.71
|2.60
|2.15
|2.48
|Revenue Estimate
|5.73B
|5.51B
|4.94B
|4.96B
|Revenue Actual
|5.74B
|5.98B
|5.20B
|5.19B
To track all earnings releases for CDW visit their earnings calendar here.
