The Q4 earnings report for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was released on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

CDW beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.57 versus an estimate of $2.39.

Revenue was up $325.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.12, resulting in a 3.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at CDW's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.59 2.45 1.96 2.32 EPS Actual 2.71 2.60 2.15 2.48 Revenue Estimate 5.73B 5.51B 4.94B 4.96B Revenue Actual 5.74B 5.98B 5.20B 5.19B

To track all earnings releases for CDW visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.