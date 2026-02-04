Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) announced its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 08:05 AM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Flex beat estimated earnings by 14.000000000000002%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.76.

Revenue was up $502.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flex's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.61 0.69 0.63 EPS Actual 0.79 0.72 0.73 0.77 Revenue Estimate 6.69B 6.28B 6.23B 6.20B Revenue Actual 6.80B 6.58B 6.40B 6.56B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Flex management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $3.21 and $3.27 per share.

