Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) announced its Q3 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 08:05 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Flex beat estimated earnings by 14.000000000000002%, reporting an EPS of $0.87 versus an estimate of $0.76.
Revenue was up $502.00 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 3.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Flex's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.72
|0.61
|0.69
|0.63
|EPS Actual
|0.79
|0.72
|0.73
|0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|6.69B
|6.28B
|6.23B
|6.20B
|Revenue Actual
|6.80B
|6.58B
|6.40B
|6.56B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Flex management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $3.21 and $3.27 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Flex visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.