New York Times (NYSE:NYT) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
New York Times beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.88.
Revenue was up $75.67 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.05 in the previous quarter, leading to a 4.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at New York Times's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.54
|0.51
|0.34
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.59
|0.58
|0.41
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|691.87M
|669.41M
|634.99M
|726.94M
|Revenue Actual
|700.82M
|685.87M
|636.00M
|726.63M
To track all earnings releases for New York Times visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
