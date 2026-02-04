New York Times (NYSE:NYT) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

New York Times beat estimated earnings by 1.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.88.

Revenue was up $75.67 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.05 in the previous quarter, leading to a 4.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at New York Times's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.54 0.51 0.34 0.75 EPS Actual 0.59 0.58 0.41 0.80 Revenue Estimate 691.87M 669.41M 634.99M 726.94M Revenue Actual 700.82M 685.87M 636.00M 726.63M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.