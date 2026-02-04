The Q4 earnings report for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was released on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

CyberArk Software beat estimated earnings by 68.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $0.79.

Revenue was up $58.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.67, resulting in a 0.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at CyberArk Software's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.53 0.40 0.79 0.72 EPS Actual 1.20 0.88 0.98 0.80 Revenue Estimate 327.93M 315.96M 305.58M 301.45M Revenue Actual 342.84M 328.00M 317.60M 314.38M

