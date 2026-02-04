The Q4 earnings report for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) was released on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
CyberArk Software beat estimated earnings by 68.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.33 versus an estimate of $0.79.
Revenue was up $58.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.67, resulting in a 0.0% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at CyberArk Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.53
|0.40
|0.79
|0.72
|EPS Actual
|1.20
|0.88
|0.98
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|327.93M
|315.96M
|305.58M
|301.45M
|Revenue Actual
|342.84M
|328.00M
|317.60M
|314.38M
