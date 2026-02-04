Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) just disclosed its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 06:55 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Johnson Controls Intl beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.84.

Revenue was up $371.00 million from the same period last year.

Previous Earnings Records

The company beat on EPS by $0.06 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Johnson Controls Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 1.20 1.01 0.80 0.59 EPS Actual 1.26 1.05 0.82 0.64 Revenue Estimate 6.33B 5.99B 5.66B 5.32B Revenue Actual 6.44B 6.05B 5.68B 5.43B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Johnson Controls Intl management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $4.7 and $4.7 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Johnson Controls Intl visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.