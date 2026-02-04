Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) just disclosed its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 06:55 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Johnson Controls Intl beat estimated earnings by 6.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.89 versus an estimate of $0.84.
Revenue was up $371.00 million from the same period last year.
Previous Earnings Records
The company beat on EPS by $0.06 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Johnson Controls Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|EPS Estimate
|1.20
|1.01
|0.80
|0.59
|EPS Actual
|1.26
|1.05
|0.82
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|6.33B
|5.99B
|5.66B
|5.32B
|Revenue Actual
|6.44B
|6.05B
|5.68B
|5.43B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Johnson Controls Intl management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $4.7 and $4.7 per share.
