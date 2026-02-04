Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.
Earnings
Phillips 66 beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.47 versus an estimate of $2.14.
Revenue was up $2.35 billion from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.41, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Phillips 66's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|2.11
|1.68
|-0.72
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|2.52
|2.38
|-0.90
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|31.47B
|31.61B
|31.33B
|35.77B
|Revenue Actual
|34.98B
|33.52B
|31.73B
|33.99B
