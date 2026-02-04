Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) just disclosed its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's a brief overview of the earnings report.

Earnings

Phillips 66 beat estimated earnings by 15.0%, reporting an EPS of $2.47 versus an estimate of $2.14.

Revenue was up $2.35 billion from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.41, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Phillips 66's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 2.11 1.68 -0.72 -0.23 EPS Actual 2.52 2.38 -0.90 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 31.47B 31.61B 31.33B 35.77B Revenue Actual 34.98B 33.52B 31.73B 33.99B

