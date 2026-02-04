Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Yum Brands missed estimated earnings by -2.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.77.
Revenue was up $152.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.1, resulting in a 0.0% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Yum Brands's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.48
|1.46
|1.29
|1.60
|EPS Actual
|1.58
|1.44
|1.30
|1.61
|Revenue Estimate
|1.97B
|1.94B
|1.85B
|2.34B
|Revenue Actual
|1.98B
|1.93B
|1.79B
|2.36B
To track all earnings releases for Yum Brands visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.