Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Yum Brands missed estimated earnings by -2.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.73 versus an estimate of $1.77.

Revenue was up $152.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.1, resulting in a 0.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Yum Brands's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.48 1.46 1.29 1.60 EPS Actual 1.58 1.44 1.30 1.61 Revenue Estimate 1.97B 1.94B 1.85B 2.34B Revenue Actual 1.98B 1.93B 1.79B 2.36B

