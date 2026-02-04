The earnings results for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:15 AM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Vishay Intertechnology missed estimated earnings by -50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.02.

Revenue was up $86.21 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, leading to a 5.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Vishay Intertechnology's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.02 -0.02 0.08 EPS Actual 0.04 -0.07 -0.03 0 Revenue Estimate 777.88M 757.64M 713.50M 721.51M Revenue Actual 790.64M 762.25M 715.24M 714.72M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.