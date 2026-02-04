The earnings results for Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) for Q4 were made public on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 07:15 AM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Vishay Intertechnology missed estimated earnings by -50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.02.
Revenue was up $86.21 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company missed on EPS by $0.0, leading to a 5.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Vishay Intertechnology's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.02
|-0.02
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|-0.07
|-0.03
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|777.88M
|757.64M
|713.50M
|721.51M
|Revenue Actual
|790.64M
|762.25M
|715.24M
|714.72M
To track all earnings releases for Vishay Intertechnology visit their earnings calendar here.
