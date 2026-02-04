The Q4 earnings report for Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) was released on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Bunge Global beat estimated earnings by 9.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.99 versus an estimate of $1.82.
Revenue was up $10.22 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.37, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Bunge Global's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.90
|1.16
|1.30
|2.24
|EPS Actual
|2.27
|1.31
|1.81
|2.13
|Revenue Estimate
|24.53B
|12.00B
|13.18B
|13.70B
|Revenue Actual
|22.16B
|12.77B
|11.64B
|13.54B
