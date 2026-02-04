The Q4 earnings report for Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) was released on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Bunge Global beat estimated earnings by 9.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.99 versus an estimate of $1.82.

Revenue was up $10.22 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.37, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Bunge Global's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.90 1.16 1.30 2.24 EPS Actual 2.27 1.31 1.81 2.13 Revenue Estimate 24.53B 12.00B 13.18B 13.70B Revenue Actual 22.16B 12.77B 11.64B 13.54B

