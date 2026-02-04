Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.

Earnings

Stanley Black & Decker beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.28.

Revenue was down $37.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.24, resulting in a 4.0% increase change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Stanley Black & Decker's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.19 0.40 0.66 1.27 EPS Actual 1.43 1.08 0.75 1.49 Revenue Estimate 3.77B 3.99B 3.72B 3.58B Revenue Actual 3.76B 3.94B 3.74B 3.72B

