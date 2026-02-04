Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Stanley Black & Decker beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.41 versus an estimate of $1.28.
Revenue was down $37.00 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.24, resulting in a 4.0% increase change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Stanley Black & Decker's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.19
|0.40
|0.66
|1.27
|EPS Actual
|1.43
|1.08
|0.75
|1.49
|Revenue Estimate
|3.77B
|3.99B
|3.72B
|3.58B
|Revenue Actual
|3.76B
|3.94B
|3.74B
|3.72B
To track all earnings releases for Stanley Black & Decker visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.