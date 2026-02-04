Silgan Hldgs (NYSE:SLGN) announced its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 05:30 AM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Silgan Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.65.
Revenue was up $58.00 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Silgan Hldgs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|1.21
|1.03
|0.79
|0.82
|EPS Actual
|1.22
|1.01
|0.82
|0.85
|Revenue Estimate
|1.93B
|1.53B
|1.47B
|1.40B
|Revenue Actual
|2.01B
|1.54B
|1.47B
|1.41B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Silgan Hldgs management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $3.7 and $3.9 per share.
