The Q4 earnings report for Silgan Hldgs (NYSE:SLGN) was released on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 at 05:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Silgan Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 3.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.65.

Revenue was up $58.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.01 in the previous quarter, leading to a 1.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Silgan Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 1.21 1.03 0.79 0.82 EPS Actual 1.22 1.01 0.82 0.85 Revenue Estimate 1.93B 1.53B 1.47B 1.40B Revenue Actual 2.01B 1.54B 1.47B 1.41B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Silgan Hldgs management provided guidance for FY 2026, expecting earnings between $3.7 and $3.9 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Silgan Hldgs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.