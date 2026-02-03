The Q4 earnings report for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was released on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Carlisle Companies beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.9 versus an estimate of $3.6.

Revenue was up $5.00 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company beat on EPS by $0.21 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Carlisle Companies's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 5.40 6.65 3.42 4.42 EPS Actual 5.61 6.27 3.61 4.47 Revenue Estimate 1.32B 1.50B 1.09B 1.16B Revenue Actual 1.35B 1.45B 1.10B 1.12B

