The Q4 earnings report for Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was released on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Carlisle Companies beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $3.9 versus an estimate of $3.6.
Revenue was up $5.00 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
The company beat on EPS by $0.21 in the previous quarter, leading to a 2.0% drop share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Carlisle Companies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|5.40
|6.65
|3.42
|4.42
|EPS Actual
|5.61
|6.27
|3.61
|4.47
|Revenue Estimate
|1.32B
|1.50B
|1.09B
|1.16B
|Revenue Actual
|1.35B
|1.45B
|1.10B
|1.12B
