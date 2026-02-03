The Q2 earnings report for eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was released on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
eGain beat estimated earnings by 83.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.06.
Revenue was up $590 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 25.0% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at eGain's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|EPS Estimate
|0.07
|0.06
|0.01
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.09
|0.03
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|23.23M
|22.98M
|21.24M
|22.53M
|Revenue Actual
|23.51M
|23.23M
|21.00M
|22.39M
To track all earnings releases for eGain visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.