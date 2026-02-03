The Q2 earnings report for eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was released on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

eGain beat estimated earnings by 83.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.06.

Revenue was up $590 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 25.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at eGain's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.06 0.01 0.02 EPS Actual 0.17 0.09 0.03 0.04 Revenue Estimate 23.23M 22.98M 21.24M 22.53M Revenue Actual 23.51M 23.23M 21.00M 22.39M

