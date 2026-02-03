Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) announced its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.
Earnings
Enphase Energy beat estimated earnings by 65.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.43.
Revenue was down $39.39 million from the same period last year.
Overview of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.39, resulting in a 15.0% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Enphase Energy's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.51
|0.50
|0.70
|0.75
|EPS Actual
|0.90
|0.69
|0.68
|0.94
|Revenue Estimate
|366.47M
|358.02M
|361.43M
|377.51M
|Revenue Actual
|410.43M
|363.15M
|356.10M
|382.71M
