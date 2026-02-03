Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) announced its Q4 earnings on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's a breakdown of the earnings report.

Earnings

Enphase Energy beat estimated earnings by 65.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.43.

Revenue was down $39.39 million from the same period last year.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.39, resulting in a 15.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Enphase Energy's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.51 0.50 0.70 0.75 EPS Actual 0.90 0.69 0.68 0.94 Revenue Estimate 366.47M 358.02M 361.43M 377.51M Revenue Actual 410.43M 363.15M 356.10M 382.71M

