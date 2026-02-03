The Q4 earnings report for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was released on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:07 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Benchmark Electronics beat estimated earnings by 11.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $47.44 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.05, leading to a 9.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Benchmark Electronics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.54 0.50 0.56 EPS Actual 0.62 0.55 0.52 0.61 Revenue Estimate 661.67M 638.67M 640.00M 660.00M Revenue Actual 681.00M 642.00M 631.76M 656.89M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Benchmark Electronics management provided guidance for Q1 2026, expecting earnings between $0.53 and $0.59 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Benchmark Electronics visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.