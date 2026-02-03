The Q4 earnings report for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) was released on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:07 PM.
Earnings
Benchmark Electronics beat estimated earnings by 11.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.71 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was up $47.44 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
During the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $0.05, leading to a 9.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Benchmark Electronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.54
|0.50
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.62
|0.55
|0.52
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|661.67M
|638.67M
|640.00M
|660.00M
|Revenue Actual
|681.00M
|642.00M
|631.76M
|656.89M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Benchmark Electronics management provided guidance for Q1 2026, expecting earnings between $0.53 and $0.59 per share.
