The earnings results for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:11 PM.

Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.

Earnings

Match Group missed estimated earnings by -12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.94.

Revenue was up $17.83 million from the same period last year.

Historical Earnings Summary

The company missed on EPS by $0.22 in the previous quarter, leading to a 5.0% increase share price change the next day.

Here's a look at Match Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.70 0.65 0.83 EPS Actual 0.62 0.49 0.44 0.59 Revenue Estimate 913.47M 853.74M 827.25M 857.75M Revenue Actual 914.27M 863.74M 831.18M 860.18M

