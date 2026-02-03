The earnings results for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) for Q4 were made public on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:11 PM.
Here's a comprehensive overview of the announcement.
Earnings
Match Group missed estimated earnings by -12.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.94.
Revenue was up $17.83 million from the same period last year.
Historical Earnings Summary
The company missed on EPS by $0.22 in the previous quarter, leading to a 5.0% increase share price change the next day.
Here's a look at Match Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2025
|Q2 2025
|Q1 2025
|Q4 2024
|EPS Estimate
|0.84
|0.70
|0.65
|0.83
|EPS Actual
|0.62
|0.49
|0.44
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|913.47M
|853.74M
|827.25M
|857.75M
|Revenue Actual
|914.27M
|863.74M
|831.18M
|860.18M
