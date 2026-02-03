The Q3 earnings report for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) was released on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.
Earnings
Take-Two Interactive beat estimated earnings by 1857.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $-0.07.
Revenue was up $383.00 million from the same period last year.
Analysis of Past Earnings
In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $1.65, resulting in a 8.0% drop change in the share price the following day.
Here's a look at Take-Two Interactive's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2026
|Q1 2026
|Q4 2025
|Q3 2025
|EPS Estimate
|-0.19
|-0.47
|1.08
|0.57
|EPS Actual
|1.46
|0.61
|1.08
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|1.74B
|1.30B
|1.55B
|1.39B
|Revenue Actual
|1.96B
|1.42B
|1.58B
|1.37B
