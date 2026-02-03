The Q3 earnings report for Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) was released on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the latest announcement.

Earnings

Take-Two Interactive beat estimated earnings by 1857.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.23 versus an estimate of $-0.07.

Revenue was up $383.00 million from the same period last year.

Analysis of Past Earnings

In the previous quarter, the company beat on EPS by $1.65, resulting in a 8.0% drop change in the share price the following day.

Here's a look at Take-Two Interactive's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.47 1.08 0.57 EPS Actual 1.46 0.61 1.08 0.72 Revenue Estimate 1.74B 1.30B 1.55B 1.39B Revenue Actual 1.96B 1.42B 1.58B 1.37B

To track all earnings releases for Take-Two Interactive visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.